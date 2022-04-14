Midlothian wind power on the up

Separate national figures, which cover last year, show the UK had 14.5 GW of onshore wind power capacity at the end of 2021, but generated less energy than in 2020 – from 34.7 GWh down to 29 GWh. It also had 11.3 gigawatts of offshore wind power capacity at the end of 2021, up from 10.4 the year before and more than six times as much as a decade ago.