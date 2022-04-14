Midlothian wind power on the up
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show Midlothian produced 112 gigawatt-hours of electricity through its 15 onshore wind turbines in 2020.
This was up from 100 GWh the year prior and the highest amount generated since 2014, when records began.
Among five recorded renewable energy sources, onshore wind ranked first in the area.
Separate national figures, which cover last year, show the UK had 14.5 GW of onshore wind power capacity at the end of 2021, but generated less energy than in 2020 – from 34.7 GWh down to 29 GWh. It also had 11.3 gigawatts of offshore wind power capacity at the end of 2021, up from 10.4 the year before and more than six times as much as a decade ago.
Offshore wind must more than quadruple by the end of the decade to reach the Government's target.