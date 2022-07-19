Minister for Environment and Land Reform visits Linlithgow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minister met with representatives of Linlithgow Community Development Trust (LCDT) on July 13 to learn more about net zero ambitions for the town and to hear about their work in recent years. The LCDT has worked with Transition Linlithgow to establish a more robust and concerted approach to tackling climate change, recover sustainably from the pandemic and build social, economic and environmental resilience engagement.

Ms McAllan was invited by Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP), who said: “I would like to thank the Minister for accepting my invitation to visit Linlithgow to learn more about the Linlithgow Community Development Trust’s Net Zero ambitions for the town. The hard work, passion and ingenuity of those involved is a great example of strong community-led work to tackle climate change issues in our own town.

“My hope is that Linlithgow Community Development Trust’s inspirational work, the lessons they have learned and the skills they have developed can be used to share their experience with communities across Scotland facing the challenges of the climate emergency.”

