MSP flies flag for Scottish tourism at pioneering holiday park

Ms Hamilton was welcomed to Coldstream Holiday Park by Adam Gregg who, with his father Chris, have put sustainability at the heart of their business plans.

Opened in 2021, the park has an ambitious project to protect what Adam describes as “the amazing diversity” of animal and plant life in the park and the surrounding area.

Ms Hamilton was shown around the park’s grounds where luxury glamping with hot tubs is one of the staying options, together with pitches for camping, touring caravans and motorhomes.

Rachael Hamilton MSP (centre) with park owner Adam Gregg and Sarah Allanson from the British Holiday and Home Parks Association

There are also holiday caravans and lodges both to rent and to own on the park which is located just outside the iconic Scottish town of Coldstream, 20 miles west of Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Adam said he was delighted that Ms Hamilton had made time to visit the park, given her former role as Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy and Tourism.

Today she is also a member of the cross-party tourism group in the Scottish Parliament.

“Rachael clearly recognises the importance of tourism to southern Scotland, and is aware of the many challenges as well as opportunities faced by businesses such as ours,” said Adam.

The park sits on the banks of the Tweed just outside the iconic Scottish town of Coldstream

“We are very proud that visitors to Coldstream Holiday Park this year will be helping to support many other local enterprises with their spending, and sustaining the jobs they provide.

“Interest in the type of high-end sustainable holidays we provide is extremely strong, and we are grateful for the backing and encouragement of our MSP," added Adam.

Commenting on her visit, Ms Hamilton said: “It was fantastic to mark Scottish Tourism Month at this family’s holiday park in Coldstream.

“Tourism is a vital cog in the local economy of the Borders, and it is great to see the family supporting local jobs and promoting effective conservation of the environment.

“Thank you to Adam and his team for taking the time and showing me what they’re doing to keep the Borders tourism industry moving in the right direction.”

Having operated holiday parks in the Scottish Borders for over 30 years Chris, Adam and their team were delighted to have the opportunity to open a completely new park in Coldstream.

They have since worked closely with local councillors and the local community council to deliver on the opportunity of bringing sustainable tourism to Coldstream.

They have invested much time and energy into creating an environment which, according to Adam, gives the same VIP treatment to nature as it does to its guests.

Sited on the banks of the Tweed with spectacular views of the Cheviot Hills, holiday homes on the park are sited to minimise their visual impact with natural screening.

Shielded low-level lighting also allows visitors to enjoy the night skies, and holiday accommodation offers high levels of energy efficiency to help reduce the business’s carbon footprint.

The grounds and surroundings play host to a wide variety of wildlife including deer, water voles and badgers – and attract many different resident and migratory birds, including protected species.

Now the family plans to plant many additional indigenous trees and shrubs as well as creating new wildlife habitats, and sowing wild flowers on which honey bees and butterflies can forage.

Adam and his father are also working with Historic Environment Scotland to evaluate, preserve and promote the scheduled ancient monument which falls within the boundary of the park.

Now marked by a semi-circular crop-marked feature, it means that campers have a unique opportunity of staying next to the iron age settlement.