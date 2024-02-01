New hub gives Dobbies customers a charging boost

​The new charging hub at the Dobbies Lasswade store.

The new facility is part of a long term partnership between the charging company and garden centre to increase the number of High Power charging locations across the UK.

It aims to offer customers fast and reliable charging facilities as part of a network which is being rolled out to other locations in the UK.

Dobbies Edinburgh now features six GRIDSERVE charging bays to ensure space for all visitors, including two accessible bays for those with additional requirements.

The hub also has two dual charging units, with four charging bays, allowing two cars to charge simultaneously at medium power speeds giving drivers time to explore the garden centre and other amenities

There a re also two high power chargers, charging one car at a time, allowing for a quick top-up.

To make it as easy as possible for customers to use the facility, the hub features CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, accepts contactless payment and provides real-time status updates to a myriad of popular EV charging maps.

The chargers are also powered by 100% net zero carbon energy.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE, said: “We are delighted to be opening another Electric Retail Hub with our partners at Dobbies.

"Fast and reliable charging at convenient locations is what is needed to give drivers the confidence to switch to electric.

"We continue the rollout of new locations and chargers at speed and scale, and look forward to open even more GRIDSERVE chargers at Dobbies locations in the near future.”

David Gibson, Regional Manager for Dobbies, added: “It’s very important to us at Dobbies that we are constantly developing our store in line with the needs of our customers.

"As more drivers are switching to electric vehicles, we are delighted to be opening the electric retail hub in Edinburgh to provide the local community with easy to access affordable and fast EV charging.”