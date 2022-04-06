The netting, which was installed last month at the Tesco store on Tantallon Road in North Berwick, was intended to stop house martins who had been nesting in the roof for several years from returning.

Campaigners believe that the red-listed endangered birds could stand to lose around 200 chicks due to the netting. They are also concerned that the house martins could attempt to get behind the netting, which could cause them to become trapped or injured.

Tesco representatives claimed that the action was a “safety and hygiene measure” taken on the basis of “sustained customer feedback about bird droppings”. However, a recent freedom of information request revealed that no record of customer complaints exists.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) have criticised Tesco. They said: “We are disappointed to hear house martins won’t be getting a second chance at the Tesco North Berwick store this year and the nets aren’t coming down, despite an outpouring of support for these threatened birds”.

An RSPB wildlife team issued advice in mid-March, suggesting store employees to remove the netting and put boards below the nests to catch droppings which solved a similar ’safety and hygiene’ issue in another Tesco store in 2019. However, the store have not followed this guidance.

Tesco representatives attended a meeting with community representatives and bird charities at the end of March, however, campaigners say they failed to attend a follow-up meeting.

Angela Paterson, who represented local campaigners at the meeting, said: “Whilst we were prepared to be constructive and work with them to find a suitable solution, they did not offer any compromise.

"The community are happy to support a nesting campaign to encourage the birds to find alternative homes - but this may take a year to establish and the damage will have been done.”

Jacq Cottrell of the East Lothian Greens, who are supporting the campaign to remove the netting, said: “I really can’t understand why Tesco is refusing to compromise on this, when we have offered them a solution that is cheap, quick and easy to implement.”

Campaigners are now planning to boycott Tesco stores until the nets come down.

This latest move follows a series of store boycotts that took place on April 1, and a protest, which was held outside the North Berwick superstore in March.

A Change.org petition calling for Tesco to remove the nets, which was launched by a local woman Carole Fairhurst, has so far garnered over 40,000 signatures. In an update published on Tuesday, Ms Fairhurst urged locals to “please keep badgering Tesco”, as she said: “we are not going away!”

House martins were recently moved to the Birds of Conservation Concern Red list, which means they are significantly under threat. The UK has lost more than half of our house martin population since 1969.

Tesco have been contacted for comment.

