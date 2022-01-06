Holidays abroad are still uncertain this year, but there’s a beautiful world out there on our doorstep. And it’s ripe for a roadtrip.

The North Coast 500 offers hundreds of miles of rugged coastlines, rolling countryside, striking lochs and majestic mountain ranges.

"It is a special place where people will be able find tranquillity, restore their wellbeing and refresh after lockdown,” says Tom Campbell, executive chair of North Coast 500 Ltd.

“Every corner offers wild, rugged and varied landscapes that encourage visitors to take their time to appreciate, explore away from the beaten track and focus on wellbeing experiences, such as walking, hiking and swimming, as part of their travels.”

But be warned, locals have told of “big holes in huge sections” and “suspension-destroying” potholes on the 519-mile tourist trail.

As many consider a staycation this year, we asked hospitality owners across the route about their recommendations of places to stop and things to do.

1. Canoe in Loch Torridon Upper Loch Torridon is surrounded by beautiful mountains and its waters are home to a variety of wildlife such as otters, eagles and seals. The Torridon Hotel offers tours with expert guide Ben Watson, where you can explore the loch, land, and munros and immerse yourself in the Highland wilderness.

2. Stroll through Attadale Gardens These gardens in Wester Ross were rated one of the top 15 most beautiful in the world in 2020 – alongside the likes of the Gardens of Versaille.

3. Explore Strome Castle This castle is a ruin, but has some breathtaking views up and down Loch Carron. Joanna Macpherson from nearby Attadale Gardens says: "Head for where the Strome Ferry used to cross over and explore. It's beyond the West End of Lochcarron, go past the Lochcarron Weavers which is always worth a visit, friendly and full of interesting things."

4. Stargaze at Torridon Torridon is classified as amongst the darkest locations on earth and one of the finest places to experience the night sky. Here, stargazing amateurs and aficionados will sight rich views of the Milky Way guided by local astronomer Stephen Mackintosh. Spot Arcturus, a giant red star that is around 3 billion years old, and the fourth brightest in the sky.