Otter quadruplets make first appearance at Edinburgh Zoo
Four adorable Asian short-clawed otter pups have made their first public appearance at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo.
The quadruplets, born on 18 November 2021 have received their first health checks by vets at the wildlife conservation charity.
It has been confirmed that the litter are four girls, who have yet to be named but will be in the coming weeks.
Alison MacLean, carnivore team leader at Edinburgh Zoo said, “We are delighted to welcome our newest editions, who are already proving to be very feisty, becoming more confident every day. They are now leaving their holts and exploring the enclosure with the rest of the family.
“With the addition of the four girls, we now have nine Asian small-clawed otters here at the zoo. The species live in family groups consisting of a mum and dad then their older offspring who help to raise the younger ones.”