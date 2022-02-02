The quadruplets, born on 18 November 2021 have received their first health checks by vets at the wildlife conservation charity.

It has been confirmed that the litter are four girls, who have yet to be named but will be in the coming weeks.

Four adorable Asian short-clawed otter pups have made their first public appearance at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo.

Alison MacLean, carnivore team leader at Edinburgh Zoo said, “We are delighted to welcome our newest editions, who are already proving to be very feisty, becoming more confident every day. They are now leaving their holts and exploring the enclosure with the rest of the family.