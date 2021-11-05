Police warn of ‘robust’ action against any violent disorder at COP26 protests

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said officers have engaged with key campaign groups to ensure the protests can take place safety but will quickly crack down on any problems if need be.

Young people will march through Glasgow on Friday demanding action on climate change before a protest on Saturday.

Mr Ritchie said police have worked closely with organisers of the youth march and are “very encouraged” by the high level of engagement to help deliver a safe event.

Police officers with protesters at the entrance of the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow where the Cop26 summit is being held.

He said: “This will be a family event focusing on young people and the future of our planet. We are really looking forward to our continued engagement with organisers to make sure young people get their opportunity to be heard in what is an amazing event with the eyes of the world on us all.

“On Friday and Saturday you will see an increased police presence in Glasgow but please don’t be worried.

“Officers are there to maintain the safety of the public and participants, as well as to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or to counter-protest.”

Police liaison officers, wearing light blue vests, will be deployed over the weekend and will act as a link between event organisers and the police.

Other specialist officers will be deployed for the events along with officers from other police services from around the UK.

Mr Ritchie said: “We have engaged with key campaign groups to ensure these protests can take place safety and with as little disruption as possible.

“However, we have made clear that, should violent disorder or damage to property occur, those involved will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.

“If you’re going to a march, please act responsibly, be respectful in your actions, and follow the route and instructions given to you by event organisers or police officers.”