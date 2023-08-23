£65m to nurture nature projects

Conservation projects which aim to put Scotland’s land, rivers and seas back on the road to recovery are being invited to apply to a multi-million pound nature restoration fund.

The Scottish Government’s £65 million Nature Restoration Fund has already awarded around £17.5 million to 125 projects across the country since it opened in July 2021. Managed by NatureScot, the fund supports projects to take practical steps to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

NatureScot is now accepting Expressions of Interest all year round for projects that will restore species and habitats, protect our marine and coastal areas and eradicate invasive, non-native species.

Funding is available through two streams – the Helping Nature stream supports nature restoration projects with grants available of between £25,000 and £250,000 and the Transforming Nature stream is for landscape-scale projects with grants over £250,000.

Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater said: “The fund is having a real impact across Scotland, restoring rivers and floodplains, regenerating our forests and recovering our wildlife populations. It’s Scotland’s largest ever fund for nature and since we launched it at COP26 in Glasgow we have already invested over £20 million, helping to deliver landscape-scale change.

“This fund will be crucial in helping us achieve the aims of our new Biodiversity Strategy, which sets out a long-term ambition and vision to restore Scotland’s natural environment. Our strategy will be supported by a delivery plan, backed by evidence and underpinned by statutory targets for nature recovery.”

NatureScot Chair Professor Colin Galbraith said: “As we tackle the devastating nature and climate crisis, it’s crucial we take bold action to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and reduce the effects of climate change.

“We’re supporting projects that have the potential to make a tangible difference to our future; this new round of funding will allow us to support more positive action.”