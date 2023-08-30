Pupils get arty to encourage responsible parking

Primary school pupils in Leith have helped to create colourful solutions to parking issues in the area, which they unveiled recently.

Pupils put up their specially-designed posters to discourage careless parking.

St Mary’s (Leith) RC Primary School’s P5 class shared a series of posters they created to discourage people from parking in an area blocking communal bins on Links Gardens – a ‘School Street’ where traffic is restricted at the beginning and end of the day to help people walk, wheel and cycle to school safely.

They also helped celebrate the completion of a vibrant public artwork on the street, installed as part of Leith Connections, a project making changes across the area to support safe and easy walking, wheeling and cycling.

The colourful on-street painting is one of three installations designed in collaboration with the community, local school children and Scottish art firms Bigg Design and Fun Makes Good.

Similar artworks have popped up at Leith Primary School on St Andrew Place and John’s Place, where a new public space has been created for people to relax and play.

The project is being funded through Places for Everyone, an active travel infrastructure programme funded by the Scottish Government and administered by Sustrans.

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: "We really want to bring the local community along with us to enjoy and interact with the changes introduced through Leith Connections, so it’s great to be able to involve the youngest generation to help brighten up the area.

“As well as contributing to these fantastic artworks, pupils have also been thinking about the impact of irresponsible parking in their School Street. I’m sure their striking posters will have a real impact on all road users. By creating safer, more welcoming spaces to walk, wheel and cycle in Leith, as well as for spending time with friends or visiting local businesses, we want to benefit everyone who lives in and visits Leith.”

Simon Strain, Head of Programme, Sustrans said: “It’s great to see the creativity and talent of these local pupils now on show. We’d like to thank the school and the wider Leith community for their support in making this project a success.”

He added: “Making it easier and safer for children to travel independently to and from school is of the utmost importance. The simple crossing improvements and road layout changes delivered as part of Leith Connections not only deliver more accessible everyday journeys but also provide new creative spaces for children and adults to enjoy.”

This is alongside new traffic layouts in several streets to prioritise people travelling by foot, wheel or bike. Under the scheme Sandport Place Bridge has been closed to motor traffic, bus gates introduced at the Shore and Links Place and measures added to prevent through traffic in some areas. All residential and business properties are still accessible by motor vehicle, while blue badge parking will be unaffected.

