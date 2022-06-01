Risk to Scotland’s iconic castles and historical buildings as heritage body faces £13 million spending cut

Unveiled by finance minister Kate Forbes, the Resource Spending Review outlines how more than £180 billion will be invested to deliver priorities for Scotland.

Described as “ambitious, but realistic”, it sets out how public finances will be channelled over the next four years.

While extra cash is being allocated to health services and social security, many sectors will effectively receive the same.

However, funding for Historic Environment Scotland (HES), the body which cares for the country’s ancient buildings and monuments, is being slashed.

The annual allocation will drop from £61 million this financial year to £48m in 2026/27.

The cuts come as more than 50 HES properties across Scotland remain closed off to the public while emergency surveys are carried out to assess the state and safety of the structures and the effects of climate change on their deterioration.

When the closures were announced, HES warned that caring for centuries-old properties was “a constant battle against time and the elements” and some buildings may have to be lost as weathering takes its toll.

“Historic properties are inherently fragile by their nature, often ruinous and standing at exposed locations,” said Dr David Mitchell, director of conservation at HES.

“We are taking proactive action now to assess the nature and scale of the immediate challenge, and to explore a range of solutions and options.

“It is inevitable our approach to protecting historic buildings will have to change. We need to reimagine how we manage these historic and much-loved places.

“A range of solutions is needed, including repairs, investment and new and innovative interventions. In some cases reduced physical access and accepting the natural process of decay will need to be considered.”

The Scottish Government has also published a targeted capital spending review to address a reduction in capital investment by the UK Government.