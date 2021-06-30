RSPB Launches new cycle and walking lanes in Edinburgh to boost Swift numbers

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Edinburgh Swift City project aims to turn the Capital into a sanctuary for swifts, to protect the existence of the endangered bird which is the fastest recorded at level height and evolved when the T-rex died out 60 million years ago.

Swifts spend most of the year in the skies above west, central and south-east Africa, and after a ten-month long flight of at least 6,000 miles, annually return to Edinburgh in May.

Common swifts (Apus apus) in flight in the skies over Edinburgh

The walking and cycling lane locations have already been decided and are scattered all over the city alongside murals painted by local artists and youth groups.

The cycle paths connect areas important for swifts across the city. These include streets and community buildings where new swift nest boxes have been installed.

Swift Awareness Week will be celebrated Saturday 3 – Sunday 11 July.

You can find the walking and cycling routes here: https://edinburghswiftlocalgroup.wordpress.com/2021/06/04/rspb-edinburgh-swift-cities-self-led-cycle-path-for-swift-awareness-week-2021/

