There’s a buzz about the Scottish Parliament – and it has nothing to do with the latest political controversies.

Holyrood’s bee population has grown to more than half a million bees since 2014 when the parliament became the first legislature in the UK to have beehives. There are now 11 beehives onsite. Honey from the hives is often on sale in the Scottish Parliament gift shop. And the beeswax, a by-product of beekeeping, is used to seal every act passed by the Scottish Parliament and to fill the Great Seal of Scotland.

The bees typically forage for pollen and nectar at a distance of up to two miles. And the parliament says one hive’s combined flight distance for all the flying bees will equate to flying from the Earth to the Moon on a daily basis. They fly at an average speed of 17mph when flying to plants and 12mph coming back fully laden with their goods.

Beekeeper Stuart Hood attends to one of the hives in the Scottish Parliament grounds.

As the world’s most important pollinator of food crops, it is estimated that one third of the food that consumed each day relies on pollination, mainly by bees, but also from other insects, birds, and bats. The parliament’s hives are largely out of public view in the MSPs’ garden. Although estimates suggest there are in excess of half a million bees in the grounds of the Scottish Parliament during the summer, the population reduces to a third of that figure during the winter.

In a parliament podcast, Holyrood’s beekeeper Stuart Hood, of East Lothian family firm Hood’s Honey, talks about his work and the benefits of having bees in the parliament grounds. “It’s a great site and they thrive on the wild flowers in Holyrood Park on the doorstep.” Mr Hood learned his beekeeping from his father George, who started the company, and his 17-year-old daughter now works in the business too. As well as managing the parliament’s hives, they care for almost 13 million bees across Edinburgh and the Lothians. The Smith hive, which is used at the Scottish Parliament, is especially designed for Scottish weather conditions.

The parliament’s presiding officer, Lothian MSP Alison Johnstone, said: “As a parliament we strive to ensure our grounds, and the way they are managed and used, has a positive impact in tackling the related biodiversity and climate emergencies. At a time of dwindling bee numbers, it is great to see our treasured bee population continue to thrive and play their critical role as super pollinators. Exploring and encouraging the biodiversity around the parliament is just one aspect of our climate work, and as an organisation we are committed to reaching net zero by 2038.”

