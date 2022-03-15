Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Ash Regan MSP, minister for community safety, has set out proposals in the Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill which would see people require a licence to use fireworks.

It would also set in place rules around the days on which fireworks could be set off and highlight areas of Scotland in which it would be illegal to do so.

Ms Regan visited the Scottish SPCA’s Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre on Tuesday, where she was given an insight into the harmful impact fireworks can have on animals in the charity’s care.

Gilly Mendes Ferreira, head of education, policy and research at the SSPCA, said the restrictions around fireworks were “much needed” to prevent unnecessary suffering among pets.

“The Scottish Government’s proposals should deter irresponsible use and we’re optimistic a licensing system, if enforced properly, will better educate the public and sellers about the dangers of misuse,” she said.

“Many pet owners experience first-hand the terrifying effect fireworks have on their companions. Introducing restrictions on the days and times fireworks can be set off will help people to better prepare for comforting their pet. We know that the unpredictability of when fireworks may go off is a major concern for people.”

She added that wildlife and farm animals also suffer when fireworks are set off and said the introduction of control zones would help prevent trauma among those animal groups as well.

“We know farmed and wild animals can be distressed or worse by fireworks. Therefore, such zones in proximity to animal sanctuaries, zoos, farmland and sites of special scientific interest or rich in habitat should be considered,” she said.

“This Bill could be the latest in a string of legislative wins for Scotland’s animals in recent years.”

Ms Regan said the Bill will reflect the public’s views on firework use, after a programme of public engagement carried out as part of the Bill showed strong support for tougher action around it.

Community safety minister Ash Regan chats with Gilly Mendes Ferreira and Diane Aitchison

““Throughout that process the Scottish SPCA has been clear in their concerns about the stressful impact fireworks can have on animals and I am grateful to them for their continued engagement on this important issue,” she said.

“This Bill will ensure appropriate action is taken over the sale and use of fireworks and it demonstrates our absolute commitment to further improve safety for communities across Scotland.”

