Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The energy giant said it needs more staff after taking on a record number of new green energy infrastructure projects in the first six months of the year.

In total the firm said it will invest £4 billion in the 16 projects, which include offshore and onshore wind and solar farms.

The company’s distribution arm, which runs part of the grid, will also need to invest many millions to help get power from the offshore turbines to homes across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, a report from the Energy System Operator said about £5 billion will be needed to connect 12 Scottish Power projects to the grid.

ScottishPower boss Keith Anderson said: “The future of energy in the UK has become a critical issue. Our climate change ambitions, the importance of energy sovereignty and the cost-of-living crisis all point to a need for speed in delivering more green, more secure and more affordable energy.

“The momentum of the first six months of 2022 and our record of achievement now gives us our biggest ever investment pipeline of green energy assets to help deliver the Government’s energy strategy and net zero for the UK.

“As a direct result, we now need at least 1,000 people to join us in new positions over the next 12 months to design, build and operate this green energy infrastructure, and that’s why today we’re issuing our biggest ever call for green recruits right across the country to fulfil our ambitions.”

Demand for new windfarm turbines has driven ScottishPower to create 1,000 jobs

The new jobs will be spread across many parts of the UK, including in the Merseyside area as well as across Scotland.

Alok Sharma, president of the Cop 26 conference which was held in Glasgow last year, said: “Long-term, good quality green jobs are crucial for the UK’s economic recovery and tackling climate change. This green jobs push will help set the direction for the market as we transition to a high-skill, low-carbon economy.”