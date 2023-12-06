Sign up to SEPA's free flood warning service
SEPA is Scotland’s national flood forecasting and warning authority.
Advance notice of flooding is provided using forecast weather information from the Met Office in combination with SEPA’s own rainfall and river level observations, and advanced hydrological modelling.
When flooding impacts are forecast, regional Alerts, local Warnings or, in worst case scenarios local Severe Warnings, are issued to those signed up to receive them via phone call or text.
In October, more than 200 messages were issued to communities across Scotland experiencing flooding following prolonged and intense rainfall.
The north-east of Scotland in particular faced very serious impacts during Storm Babet.
Pascal Lardet, Flood Warning Unit Manager at SEPA, said: “Around 4000 people signed up to receive our Alerts and Warnings in October, demonstrating just how vital this information is during severe weather.
"However, we’re urging those who aren’t signed up yet not to wait until the next storm hits and take action now to sign up to our free Floodline service.
“It’s widely accepted that climate change is resulting in more extreme weather.
"Flooding will become more of a regular occurrence and it’s vital that communities are supported to prepare more effectively for the impacts to keep themselves and their families safe."
SEPA is continuing to expand Scotland’s flood warning service network and have recently added six local Flood Warning areas along the River Carron near Falkirk where 1500 properties are at risk.
Pascal added: “Receiving our messages allows communities and businesses more time to act and reduce the risk of damage and disruption.
"This may involve deploying flood protection products, moving vehicles from at risk areas and changing travel plans.”
Sign up to receive free regional Flood Alert and local Flood Warning messages to your phone, for free, at floodline.sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup/.