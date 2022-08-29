Stunning picture shows moment dolphins triple breach off Berwick coast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walter Baxter, 71, captured the once-in-a-lifetime image at the border between Scotland and England on the Border Belle, with three dolphins breaching the surface of the water.

The photographer, who is a regular passenger on the Berwick boats, said he had only seen a triple breach a few times. He said the image was “right up there” with some of the best photographs he had ever captured.

Mr Baxter said: “It’s so easy to miss something because they just pop up anywhere, but I had an inkling something was going to happen as I had a few half-hearted attempts – and this time I just got it spot on.

Scotsman Readers Gallery. A photographer has captured the moment three dolphins breached just off the Berwickshire coast. Picture, Walter Baxter

“Lots of times you just get splashes in the water, or a tail going in or something, or you miss it completely, and that’s the challenge. When you do capture something like this, it’s really nice.”

He added: “Dolphins were following the boat south at the border area between Lamberton and Marshall Meadows when three of them did a couple of breach attempts, but I got it perfect at the third attempt.

“Everyone on the boat gasped when it happened.

“Dolphins can appear anywhere around the boat and I miss more shots than I get, but in this case I concentrated on a particular spot anticipating something might happen.