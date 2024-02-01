SWT recruiting Midlothian volunteers to help to take action for nature

The Pioneers Programme aims to provide skills that benefit wildlife and people in local communities.

The course, delivered as part of the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s (SWT) Nextdoor Nature project, will provide participants with the skills, resources and confidence needed to organise action for nature where they live.

Involving a combination of online learning, interactive webinars and in-person events, each participant will be supported to deliver a project that benefits wildlife and people in their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous projects have included building community gardens, installing wildlife trails and improving valuable river habitats.

Pete Haskell, SWT’s head of communications and engagement, said: “Through the Pioneers Programme, we are providing participants with the broad range of skills and understanding required to mobilise their communities to take action for nature.

"Taking this community organising approach to our engagement work will mean a longer lasting impact in a larger number of places across Scotland.”

As well as having a positive impact on nature, empowering communities to take action in this way provides other benefits. These include improved health and well-being of those involved and a greater sense of community pride and spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nextdoor Nature Pioneers Programme is made possible thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Eilish McGuinness, The National Lottery Heritage Fund chief executive, said: "It’s so important that local communities take an active role in environmental projects and provide inspiration to others to get involved and care for our precious natural heritage. We wish all the participants well and, thanks to National Lottery players, their vital work will form part of a lasting legacy for the Jubilee year.”