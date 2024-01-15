Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The City of Edinburgh Council has launched a 12-week public consultation to help shape the Capital’s response to dealing with the climate emergency.

Residents can share their views online about the council’s draft Climate Ready Edinburgh Plan until April 7 - with their feedback used to finalise the policy before it is presented to councillors in the Spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draft plan contains several priority themes including planning, sustainable transport, water management and safeguarding the environment and comes after the council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and a nature emergency in 2023.

Residents can share their views about the council’s draft Climate Ready Edinburgh Plan via online consultation until April 7 - with their feedback used to finalise the policy before it is presented to councillors in the Spring

Council leader Cammy Day said: “Climate change will affect everyone in Edinburgh, there is no question of that. Some residents and communities will be more vulnerable than others to these changes and it is our duty to defend them from risks such as the sea level rising and threats to biodiversity. We know tackling climate change and poverty go hand in hand and this Plan aims to ensure we are adapting in ways that benefit all citizens and communities equally.

“It is bold and ambitious in its approach and aims, but much like our net zero goals for Edinburgh, this is absolutely essential if we are to properly confront the climate emergency. It is undoubtedly the key existential challenge of our times.

“I’m very keen that we engage with communities, ensuring we are inclusive in our decision making and all voices are represented. Listening to our communities will be a key focus as we adapt to climate change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Day added: “What’s clear, however, is that we can’t do this alone. As a Council, we can shape and influence change through our policies and plans, but this needs to be a team effort, a pulling together of resources and plans across the public, private and voluntary sectors. That’s why I’m so grateful to the Edinburgh Adapts Group for jointly developing this plan with us. It has involved climate experts and industry from all of the city joining forces."

Gordon Reid, Scottish Water general manager for Zero Emissions and chair of the Edinburgh Adapts Partnership Group, said: “We are already seeing the impact of climate change in Edinburgh, so it’s great to see this consultation start on how we adapt Edinburgh to climate change.”

Mr Reid added: “It will affect us all and we will have to act. In my own organisation, we are already investing in Edinburgh to deliver climate change adaptation and are working closely with the council on this. However, we need united action and funding from many partners.”