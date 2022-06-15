The Conservation Volunteers' Green Gym at Kinneil Estate

The sessions are open to all volunteers from the community, and will continue until March 2023.

TCV’s Green Gym sessions are weekly and up to three hours in length. Volunteers can join in any session, or multiple sessions, with a variety of tasks, including path clearance, pond maintenance, installing signage, managing woodland, planting trees and so much more.

The work is funded from the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund by EB Scotland and will be carried out in partnership with Falkirk Council, The Friends of Kinneil and Sustainable Thinking Scotland (STS) CIC.

The Conservation Volunteers hard at work while keeping fit.

Ian Shearer, chairman of the Friends of Kinneil, said: “If you’re looking for a new outdoor volunteering opportunity, why not come to Kinneil Estate with this friendly, professionally-run group in magnificent surroundings, even if you just want to try out some of the activities.

“This year and next mark the Centenary of Kinneil becoming a unique public asset, with 200 acres of parkland featuring 2,000 years of world-class history. It also offers a wealth of natural heritage, with so much scope for learning practical skills and so much further potential for visitors and the community alike.

“We’re pleased to see TCV’s continuing involvement at Kinneil, recruiting and leading more volunteers of all ages and backgrounds, keen to help in maintaining and improving this much-loved and special place.”

To join in as a volunteer, get in touch with Karianne Ford-Bruning, senior project officer, at karianne.fordbruning[email protected] or on 07825 056572.

The Conservation Volunteers at the Green Gym.

The Conservation Volunteers connect people and green spaces to deliver lasting outcomes for both.

They do this by bringing people together to create, improve and care for green spaces.