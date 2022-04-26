Experts have warned there could be a higher risk of toxic algal blooms developing as a result of the warming waters, which could restrict their use for drinking water water supplies and leisure activities and as a safe habitat for wildlife.

A report by Scotland’s Centre of Expertise for Waters shows that the temperature of water in 97 per cent of Scottish lochs and reservoirs tested has risen between between 2015 and 2019.

Measurements show most warmed by up to 1C each year over this period, nearly one in ten saw even bigger increases – some by up to 1.3C annually.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is expected that water bodies in the south and east of Scotland will warm fastest at first but all parts of the country will be affected by 2040.

The report makes a number of recommendations to address these impacts in the immediate term, as well as planning further research to improve understanding the consequences of climate change on the complex functioning of lochs and reservoirs.

Freshwater ecologist Dr Linda May of the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, which carried out the studies, said: “This research has shown, for the first time, that climate change is already warming our lochs and reservoirs in Scotland, and that this trend is likely to continue.

Experts have warned there could be a higher risk of toxic algal blooms developing in Lochs and reservoirs across Scotland as climate change drives up water temperatures -- this could restrict their use for drinking water water supplies and leisure activities and as a safe habitat for wildlife. Picture: John Devlin

“It provides early warning of the potential impacts of climate change on biodiversity, water supply and recreational use, and highlights the need for mitigation measures to be put in place as quickly as possible.”

Environment minister Mairi McAllan said the findings provide “yet more worrying evidence” of the risks of harm from climate change on Scotland’s water environment.

“It is vital that we do more to mitigate those impacts, to seek to reduce the pace of warming but also to adapt to it,” she said.

“Scotland is renowned worldwide for the quality of our water.