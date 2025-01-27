Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public are being warned that entering woodland areas could be “highly dangerous” in the wake of Storm Eowyn on Friday.

Scottish Forestry has issued the following update related to storm damage to forests and woodlands across the country, saying that the consequences of the storm are still being assessed.

A spokesman said: “It is too early to tell what the overall storm damage to forests and woodlands will be in light of Storm Eowyn, this will take a number of weeks. There are however some factors, including wind direction and the variable average wind speeds across Scotland during the storm, that may partially mitigate the scale of impact.

“However as winds of 90mph winds occurred in parts of Scotland, we are now following the guidance and procedures laid out in our Windblow Contingency Plan. This provides a framework for action when there is a potential for significant windblow.

The damage caused by Storm Eowyn is still being assessed.

"In the coming days we will be assessing the situation through discussions with a range of stakeholders and partners, and if it is required, by using tools such as satellite imagery.

"Those seeking further advice in relation to seeking emergency felling permissions should consult the Scottish Forestry website where we have applicant guidance and contact details for our local conservancy offices.

“We would like to remind the public that entering forests at the moment could be highly dangerous as trees may be weakened or unstable - please follow local guidance and be extra vigilant.

"It is also important to let the professionals do the clearing up of damaged trees as this is a skilled and potentially hazardous job.”