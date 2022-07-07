West Lothian and Falkirk Council areas' transport emissions fell by record amount in 2020

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show transport – including cars, trains and other modes of travel – caused 326 kilo-tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (ktCO2e) emissions in West Lothian in 2020. This was down from 403 the year before and the largest decrease since 2005, when records began – that year, transport emissions hit 438 ktCO2e.

In the Falkirk Council area transport caused 292 kilo-tonnes of ktCO2e emissions in 2020. This was down from 366 the year before and the largest decrease since 2005, when records began – that year, transport emissions hit 390 ktCO2e.

Carbon dioxide equivalent determines the amount of CO2 that would need to be emitted to equal the same global warming potential of other produced greenhouse gases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...