The organisation’s Health and Climate Change Urban Profile, published on Thursday, issued the stark caution as it presented a snapshot of key climate change hazards and health risks affecting the area.

Glasgow is one of six global cities profiled by WHO as part of its plans to mitigate and adapt to environmental changes, with profiles for Indianapolis, Indiana and Washington DC having been released previously.

WHO has worked alongside Glasgow City Council and the Glasgow Centre for Population Health to detail immediate threats and risks.

A global warming protest in George Square when Glasgow hosted the COP16 climate change summit last year

It profiles the actions being taken by Glasgow to reduce the impact of climate change, such as the Low Emission Zone which came into force at the end of May in a bid to improve air quality and public health.

The city’s surface water and drainage projects, which aim to manage and minimise the risk of flooding, also feature, while tree planting projects undertaken in the area were hailed for their efforts to mitigate carbon emissions.

Dr Maria Neira, WHO’s director of environment, climate change and health, said: “City councils have the power to change our lives for the better. They can address inequality, improve people’s health, and tackle the climate crisis at the same time.

“The WHO Urban Profile illustrates how Glasgow is leading the way to a healthy, sustainable future.”

The publication comes ahead of a bid by Glasgow City Council’s Central Administration Committee to adopt the city’s Climate Adaptation Plan 2022-2030 next week.

The plan looks at possible solutions to problems being experienced currently, as well as those expected to occur in the future, such as overheating and further flooding.