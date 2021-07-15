Work starts on 140 new homes at former WWII wireworks site in Musselburgh

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Dundas Estates is building 140 homes on the site of Musselburgh’s old Bruntons Wire Mill, which played a crucial role in the war effort during the Second World War.

Ground work has begun on the £35 million Wireworks development near the River Esk in the heart of the town and a sales launch is scheduled for later this year.

The 140 new flats will include 11 affordable homes

The development will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom flats and there will be 11 affordable homes. Plans also include storage for 140 bicycles in internal and external bikes stores and electric car charging facilities will be available throughout the development. Private gardens and balconies will also be available at various apartments.

Craig Fairfoull, head of sales and marketing at the Livingston-based independent developer, said: “Our team has analysed the site in detail and have been inspired by the historical importance of the wireworks site, and as such have ensured we draw upon the factory as inspiration in our designs.

“One such detail is the extensive use of brick work throughout the development. Not only is it durable and lends to a contemporary look, but it draws on the factory’s own design and use of brick.

“Details such as these are why we feel we have a tremendous responsibility to the site and the people of Musselburgh to deliver high specification homes which we can all be proud of.”

The old wire mill played a key part in the war effort

Bruntons Wire Mill had been producing metal parts and equipment for more than a century, and played a key part in the war effort during the Second World War by producing materials and equipment for the aero industry.

Despite trading throughout the 1980s the wire mill closed down the following decade, moving the short distance to the Inveresk Industrial Estate trading as Bruntons Aero Products.

Dundas Estates, through a partnership with Tesco, East Lothian Council and NHS Lothian, acquired the site after receiving planning permission to regenerate the former Bruntons Wireworks site and neighbouring land in 2008.

The development is to be marketed by property specialist Rettie & Co and a show flat is due to be launched next year.

The new homes include one-, two- and three-bedroom flats

