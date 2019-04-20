Environmentalists urged to go for Easter Monday ‘plog’ in bid to clean up Edinburgh

ENVIRONMENTALISTS can burn off some Easter calories by going for a “plog” and helping to clean up the city.

Boda Bar is organising the Easter Monday “plogging”, which is essentially jogging while picking up litter.

The plogging name is a hybrid of the Swedish word “plocka”, which means picking up, and jogging.

Anna Christopherson, co-owner of the Boda Bar group, has led a jogging group from her pub, Joseph Pearce in Elm Row, for the past 11 years.

The plogging event will leave from Boda Bar on Leith Walk from 2pm until 3.30pm. The event will stretch from Leith Walk to Newhaven Harbour as well as the cycle paths around Leith. Equipment will be provided.

Also on Easter Monday, a clean-up event is being organised by Changeworks from 1.30pm – meeting at the Balfour Street entrance to Pilrig Park. The event will target Balfour Street, Pilrig Street and Pilrig Park.

LS productions is organising another community clean-up event on Easter Monday from 12pm to 1pm – meeting on Constitution Street.

On Tuesday, The Scottish Government is organising a clean-up event at the Victoria Quay offices from 12.30pm until 2pm.

A host of other litter-picking and clean-up events are taking place in the Leith Area next week to coincide with Earth Day, which is on Easter Monday.

Hibs GameChanger is organising an event on Wednesday outside the Easter Road stadium and will target Albion Place and Albion Road.

On Saturday, April 27, a joint event is being hosted by Leithers don’t Litter, the Water of Leith Conservation Trust and the Friends of the Water of Leith Basin. Those wishing to take part can meet at Coalie Park on Coburg Street for the event which will target the Water of Leith and streets surrounding Coburg Street. The event will take part from 1pm until 3pm.

The city council has help those organising clean-up events by providing kits which include litter pickers for adults and children. The authority can also remove the litter that has been collected.

Anyone wishing to arrange a community clean-up can contact the council on 0131 608 1100.

A community pop-up event in Oxgangs last week saw four tonnes of unwanted household furniture collected.

newsen@edinburghnews.com