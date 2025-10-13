Christmas is fast approaching and with it the excitement of the Capital's annual winter festival, Edinburgh's Christmas.

Edinburgh's Christmas transforms the city centre as crowds throng East Princes Street Gardens to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the traditional Christmas market stalls, delight in the handcrafted decorations, buy gifts and sample some warming food and drink.

Thrill-seekers can try out the Star Flyer and get a bird's eye view of the city. Others can enjoy similar views from the more sedate Big Wheel.

Edinburgh's Christmas transforms the centre of the Capital | Walkerlee - stock.adobe.com

The ice rink will be back too - and the Polar Ice Bar.

And of course a visit from Santa is promised as well.

Here's a rundown Edinburgh's Christmas 2025.

When is Edinburgh Christmas Market 2025?

The festive family fun gets under way when this year's Christmas Market opens on Saturday November 15. It runs until Sunday January 4.

What's on at Edinburgh's Christmas and when?

The traditional Christmas Market is a real crowd-puller | TSPL

Traditional Christmas Market, East Princes Street Gardens

November 15 - January 4

All the usual stalls and chalets will be there, selling beautiful gifts, handcrafted goods and seasonal decorations, as well as festive food and drink.

The market will be open daily, 10am-10pm, except Christmas Day, and there will be shorter opening hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, Hogmanay and January 1 and 4.

Entry to the Christmas Market is free.

The Star Flyer towers 80 metres above East Princes Street Gardens. | TSPL

Around The World Star Flyer, East Princes Street Gardens

November 15 - January 4

Edinburgh’s Christmas hosts the world's largest transportable Star Flyer. It's a whopping 80 metres tall and will tower over the Christmas Market and offer stunning views of the city centre skyline.

Riders must be a minimum 1.2m in height and those under 1.4m must be accompanied by a responsible paying adult.

The Star Flyer will be open daily, 10am-10pm, except Christmas Day and with shorter opening hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, Hogmanay and January 1 and 4.

Prices from £13.50.

The Big Wheel is a well-established festive favourite | Getty Images

LNER Big Wheel, East Princes Street Gardens

November 15 - January 4

The LNER Big Wheel is back with a more sedate opportunity to see the city from above.

Enjoy the comfort of the enclosed and weather-proof pods with the incredible vista of the historic Old Town, Edinburgh Castle and Arthur’s Seat, and sparkling evening views of Edinburgh’s Christmas attractions.

It will be open daily, 10am-10pm, except Christmas Day and with shorter opening hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, Hogmanay and January 1 and 4.

Prices from £12.

The ice rink returns to George Street | TSPL

Ice rink, 125 George Street

November 20 - January 4

Whether a family day out, a treat during a shopping trip or a romantic date, people will be grabbing their skates and taking to the ice.

There will be ‘Relaxed’ sessions for those who need a little more space to enjoy and something kinder on the senses, as well as ‘Toddler’ sessions for wee ones who are too small for the skates in public sessions and ‘Late Skates’ for adults looking for a bit of a boogie on the ice.

And there’s always the Winter Warming Bar after.

Prices from £15.

The Polar Ice Bar's tables, chairs and glasses are sculpted entirely from ice | TSPL

Polar Ice Bar, 101 George Street

November 20 - January 4

Take some time to ‘chill’ in the Polar Ice Bar, the ‘coolest’ bar in the city, where the tables, chairs and glasses are sculpted entirely from ice. This unique pop-up bar experience has to be kept at a chilly -8°C, but jackets and gloves are provided on arrival to keep you cosy.

Inside the Ice Bar, there will be festive alcoholic or non-alcoholic cocktails, served in an individual pre-carved ice glass, with your first drink included in the entry ticket.

And new for 2025 is the Mythical Ice Kingdom, where beautiful ice carvings and wall etchings will have you feeling the chill of the Ice Queen's spell, billed as a “perfect insta-moment”.

Entry for over-18s only. Prices from £15.

The Family Ice Experience, designed for all ages, takes place insider the Polar Ice Bar | TSPL

Family Ice Experience, Polar Ice Bar, 101 George Street

November 22-23

Family-friendly sessions at The Polar Ice Bar invite you to wander through a glittering frozen world and discover breathtaking ice sculptures carved by hand.

On arrival, enjoy a refreshing apple juice served in a hand carved glass made from ice, or save your token for a comforting hot chocolate afterwards — the perfect way for wee ones to warm up after their icy adventure.

Prices from £12.50.

Santa will be telling stories inside his cabin in West Princes Street Gardens | supplied

Santa's Stories, West Princes Street Gardens

November 21 - December 24

The magic of Christmas will be brought to life when Santa once again visits Edinburgh's Christmas with his elves to delight the little ones by reading them stories. Performances last around 20 minutes.

Prices from £6.

Discount for EH residents

Edinburgh’s Christmas is once again offering local residents a discount on rides and attractions at this year’s Christmas Market.

To secure the discount of 20 per cent, you need to register online before selecting your tickets. Or if you’re paying at a box office or on the rides you need to show proof of address.