Wester Hailes Post Office has officially opened at its new location within the premises of Plaza News in Westside Plaza.

Previously a directly managed branch, it will now be run by experienced postmasters Mohammed and Aamir Arshad, the father and son team who have run the Plaza News convenience and hardware store since 2016.

Prior to that they ran Whitecraig Post Office and off-licence store near Musselburgh for six years.

Aamir Arshad and Mohammad Arshad are pictured centre as Dr Scott Arthur cuts the ribbon at the opening ceremony | supplied

Dr Scott Arthur MP, who was invited to cut the ribbon, said: “I want to thank Mohammed and Aamir Arshad for taking on Wester Hailes Post Office inside their well-established store, close to the previous branch, meaning customers are already familiar with the shopping centre, parking and bus routes.

”This Post Office fits in well with the store design. The layout is spacious and accessible, and with Mohammed and Aamir’s experience running a previous Post Office, they’ve hit the ground running.”

The branch remains within the same shopping centre, benefitting from the centre’s car park, with dedicated disabled parking bays on the upper ground floor level where the new branch is located.

Mr Arshad said: “Our existing customers were really pleased that we were taking on Wester Hailes Post Office under our roof. We’ve had lots of people saying that they are very grateful that the branch is here.”