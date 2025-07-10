‘Extreme risk of wildfires’ warning issued by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued an ‘extreme risk of wildfire’ warning across Scotland in the coming days.

The extreme danger assessment will be in place from Friday, July 11 and Monday, July 14 and covers central and eastern areas on Friday. This extends to all areas, except low-lying areas with green grass, from Saturday, July 12 until Monday, July 14.

Sunny weather and warm temperatures are set to continue in Edinburgh in the coming days, with the Met Office forecasting highs of 25C on Friday and Saturday and a high of 24C on Monday, July 14.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife, and threaten the welfare of nearby communities. | NW EFFIS

Group Commander Raymond King is a Wildfire Tactical Advisor at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. He said: "We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame. Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland, and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities. These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment, and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

"Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code."