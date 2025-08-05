Extreme weather tests our resilience - Angus Robertson

Storm Floris brought strong winds and disruption across Scotland. The Met Office issued an amber warning for gusts of up to 90 miles per hour, with travel, events and infrastructure affected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Edinburgh, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo cancelled its evening performance, and other festival events were postponed due to safety concerns. These decisions were taken quickly and responsibly. Performances are expected to resume once weather conditions allow.

Storm Floris is part of a wider pattern of extreme weather becoming more common. Events like this are costly and disruptive. They affect transport, energy, the economy and public health. The long-term risks to infrastructure and services are increasing, particularly in coastal and low-lying areas. The costs of inaction will grow if systems are not adapted to meet new conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government’s third National Adaptation Plan, covering 2024 to 2029, outlines practical steps to address these risks. The plan prioritises early warning systems, flood resilience, emergency planning and support for communities most affected by climate change. It also includes measures to protect food supply chains, biodiversity and the built environment. Public services and infrastructure providers are expected to integrate climate risk into planning, investment and delivery.

Extreme weather will continue to test Scotland’s resilience. Planning ahead is essential to avoid greater costs later. Strong coordination, local preparedness and sustained investment will be key. Thanks go to all who responded to yesterday’s storm. Their work helped reduce disruption and keep people safe, and their role will remain essential in the years ahead.