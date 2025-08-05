Extreme weather tests our resilience - Angus Robertson
In Edinburgh, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo cancelled its evening performance, and other festival events were postponed due to safety concerns. These decisions were taken quickly and responsibly. Performances are expected to resume once weather conditions allow.
Storm Floris is part of a wider pattern of extreme weather becoming more common. Events like this are costly and disruptive. They affect transport, energy, the economy and public health. The long-term risks to infrastructure and services are increasing, particularly in coastal and low-lying areas. The costs of inaction will grow if systems are not adapted to meet new conditions.
The Scottish Government’s third National Adaptation Plan, covering 2024 to 2029, outlines practical steps to address these risks. The plan prioritises early warning systems, flood resilience, emergency planning and support for communities most affected by climate change. It also includes measures to protect food supply chains, biodiversity and the built environment. Public services and infrastructure providers are expected to integrate climate risk into planning, investment and delivery.
Extreme weather will continue to test Scotland’s resilience. Planning ahead is essential to avoid greater costs later. Strong coordination, local preparedness and sustained investment will be key. Thanks go to all who responded to yesterday’s storm. Their work helped reduce disruption and keep people safe, and their role will remain essential in the years ahead.
