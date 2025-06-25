The family of a legendary Edinburgh musician who was the original singer of a chart-topping swinging 60s group have paid tribute to him, after he passed away last week.

Ronnie “Shorty Rogers” Woodbridge was an 84-year-old Liverpool-born rock singer and Edinburgh music icon whose flamboyant stage presence and boundless energy made him a local legend.

The dynamic performer, gifted comedian, and cherished member of the Edinburgh music scene passed away peacefully on June 17, leaving behind a legacy that spans over six decades of music, laughter, and love.

Performing under the stage name Ronnie Loftus, a cheeky nod to his 6-foot-3 frame, he became a fixture of Liverpool’s emerging music scene, getting up to sing with Gerry and the Pacemakers and other young bands. On occasion he would see John Lennon and Paul McCartney in the Grapes in Matthew Street, they would speak about music and he would also watch them perform in the Cavern.

In 1959, Ronnie was part of the earliest version of what would become The Searchers, naming the band with John McNally and Mike Pender after his favourite Western film, directed by John Ford and starring John Wayne. But before the group gained widespread recognition, Ronnie was offered a position as lead vocalist with the Nat Allen Orchestra, a professional opportunity that would shape the rest of his life.

After performing at Liverpool’s Locarno Ballroom, Ronnie relocated to Edinburgh in 1960 for a residency at the city’s premier dance venue, the Palais de Danse in Fountainbridge. There, he adopted the name Shorty Rogers and performed six nights a week with an 11-piece orchestra, thrilling audiences with his soaring voice and magnetic stage presence.

It was also in Edinburgh where he met his future wife, Frances, whom he married in 1962. The couple had four children: Ruth, Ron Jr., Richard, and Frances Anne. When the dance hall era came to a close, Ronnie chose to remain in Edinburgh rather than rejoin the orchestra in England.

Looking back at that time, Ronnie’s son, teacher and musician, Faron Woodbridge (Ron Jr.) told the Evening News how his dad felt most alive when performing on stage.

He said: “My mother was pregnant with my sister when the band was on the road, so my mum wanted to go home. Ruth arrived and they tried to continue touring to start with but it was a bit difficult, so they moved back to Edinburgh and the rock and roll band scene kicked off. The family has been here ever since.

“My dad had a loyalty to Edinburgh, and loved my mum. It wouldn’t have worked out to carry on touring. So he got a job here and played live all over the city. People remembered him from the Palais, so they followed him into the rock and roll band scene.

“When I was a young boy my dad took me all over with him to his gigs, including The Bandwagon, off Fredrick Street. I used to love watching him perform live with his band on a Saturday afternoon, it was inspirational.”

From the late 1960s onward, he continued performing under the name Shorty Rogers, developing a distinctive act that blended rock and roll, ballads, and country music with comedy and showmanship.

Known for his flamboyant outfits — Shorty became instantly recognisable in venues across Scotland. His high-octane performances often included microphone-stand acrobatics, crowd banter and spot-on impressions of comedians like Ken Dodd and Tommy Cooper.

Despite his larger-than-life stage persona, Ronnie remained grounded. By day, he worked as a road roller driver. By night, he transformed into a beloved entertainer who brought joy to thousands. Audiences across generations fondly remember his warmth, wit, and unforgettable performances.

Ronnie remained devoted to his wife Frances until his passing, and his musical legacy lives on through his two surviving sons, both of whom continue to perform in their own bands.

Faron said: “I have been a musician most of my life thanks to my dad, he nurtured that in me and I was the bass player in his band for 10 years from the age of 16. It was such a buzz being on stage with my dad and great fun. My brother Richie was in the band as well, as drummer, even though he was only 13 when he started.

“He was a fantastic dad, in many ways he was like a brother and mentor. I always felt like he had time for me, if I had a problem I would talk to him. Even though he was a hardworking man he would always make time for the family.

“Richie is a renowned drummer in the Edinburgh music scene, my dad really encouraged him from an early age. It’s in our blood to perform music on stage. We just absorbed all his musical knowledge and talent.”

Shorty Rogers was a cherished husband, father, performer, and friend. His contribution to the cultural life of Edinburgh — and his roots in the vibrant Liverpool music scene of the 1950s and 60s — make him a remarkable figure in British music history. He will be remembered not only for his voice and charisma but for the joy and laughter he brought to every stage he graced.

Faron added: “Memories of my dad performing on stage have been passed on down the generations.

“He only stopped performing about a year ago. He went through a period of his heart giving him problems, but they managed to sort out his medication to allow him to still get up on stage, playing places in recent years like Bannermans, the Caves and the Jam House (before it closed). He was a bit more restrained on stage but he still loved it.”

Born in Liverpool in January 1941 during the height of the Second World War, his mother tragically died shortly after his birth due to complications from scarlet fever, and he spent his early years away from the family but soon returned to live with his father, stepmother, and three older brothers near Anfield, close to Liverpool’s football ground.

And Faron revealed that his dad had no ill feeling about seeing the Searchers have great success with chart hits including ‘Needles and Pins’ and ‘Sweets for my Sweet’.

He said: “He was happy for the Searchers and would go to their gigs to catch up with them. They enjoyed huge success and are still going now, they are playing Glastonbury this year. When dad died we received messages from musicians John McNally and Mike Pender, which was lovely.

“However, my dad has got his own legacy for what he established in Edinburgh. He was a larger than life character, a proper rocker, who was loved by so many people in Edinburgh for so many years.”

Though he had trials with Liverpool Football Club as a young man, music quickly became Ronnie’s true calling. Inspired by the rise of rock and roll and artists such as Elvis Presley and Gene Vincent, Ronnie joined his first band — The Duke Duval Rhythm Group — in 1958. That group would go on to become the first rock band to play at Liverpool’s now-legendary Cavern Club. Their name remains inscribed on the Cavern’s Wall of Fame to this day.

Ronnie Woodbridge’s funeral will be held at Warriston Crematorium at 1pm on Friday, July 4. Mourners are requested to wear something red in memory of Shorty.