A family-run pizza joint business has opened it’s fourth Edinburgh offering, at Shandwick Place in the city’s West End.

Social by Matto has arrived, from the team behind family-run MATTO , which already has pizza joints located in Newington, Meadowbank and Morningside.

The new site has been set-up as more of a party place than the other Matto offerings, and has 70 covers, with a choice of seating at the bijoux bar with pink neon and red marble accents, the main restaurant for larger groups to gather together or the 44-cover terrace for enjoying the sunshine.

Social by Matto is bringing the party to Edinburgh’s West End, at 97 Shandwick Place. | Soundbite PR

The restaurant has been inspired by the Venetian Bacari, wine bars where locals come together with friends and family to enjoy cichetti finger foods and small glasses of wine.

Nel Petrov of Social by Matto, said:“We are a family business and opening our fourth site is so exciting! Social by Matto has a very different vibe to our pizzerias. We wanted to build somewhere to come to eat, drink and party!”

The full-bodied menu features Venetian cicchetti for grazing or takeaway, small plates, sharing plates, pizza and pizette, loaded crisps and indulgent desserts using the highest quality Italian and Scottish ingredients. Social by Matto is also first in the city to give diners a golden pair of scissors to easily cut pizza orders.

Nel added: “The menu is a little bit playful, a little bit messy and a little bit sexy! We’re all about creating connections and memories over great food and drink.”

The new Edinburgh restuarant offers customers the chance to cut their pizza with golden scissors, in glitzy party-vibe surroundings. | Soundbite PR

The drinks list is extensive, with Italian themed cocktails, Social by Matto specials and classic pours. You could also order tiramisu martini, Social lager on draught and even an Irn Bru whisky sour.

The wine list is Italian only, with the finest bottles from each region represented and staff are on hand to explain which pair perfectly with the menu.

Bookings can be made on the Social by Matto website. Orders for collection can be placed via the link on their website.

Social by Matto is open Monday - Thursday, 11:30am - 10pm, Friday - Saturday, 11:30am - 10:30pm and Sunday 11:30am - 10pm.