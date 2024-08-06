Family-run Edinburgh grocery chain to open cafe within shop
There are 12 Margiotta Food and Wine stores scattered across the city, with the firm having set up in the 1970s.
Generations of people in the Capital have enjoyed its selection of fresh food, including the much-loved bakery counters.
And managing director Franco Margiotta appears keen to continue the move into hospitality after making a planning bid to set up a cafe within the existing Ashley Terrace shop.
Sketches sent to the city council show much of the existing shop would make way for a counter and dining area, although some retail space would stay.
There would be seating for 23 customers as well as a toilet.
The company recently opened a ‘food hall’-style branch on nearby Harrison Gardens, adding a gelato counter and fresh coffee to its offering.
