Famous at the Edinburgh Fringe: 10 celebrities spotted in the Capital during festival season

By Jamie Saunderson

Digital reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

As is customary every summer, a huge influx of visitors has headed to Edinburgh to see this year’s Fringe Festival.

With Auld Reekie transformed into the world’s cultural capital, the scope of events attracts lovers of the arts each year without fail.

Inevitably, famous faces are spotted among the crowds, whether they are in the city to perform themselves or simply to take in the festival.

This year has been no exception, with the likes of Graham Norton, Dawn French and Gerard Butler all seen in the city.

We asked our readers to tell us about the celebrities they have come across during the festival, as well as consulting our own recent archives.

Here are 10 of the stand-outs.

The Irish TV star took in several shows over an 'amazing' few days at the Fringe. He looked to be enjoying himself in an Instagram post from the Capital.

1. Graham Norton

The Saltburn star posed for a photo with the cast of I'm no a Billy, She's a Tim in a visit to this year's festival. Grant also took in pal Miriam Margolyes show.

2. Richard E Grant

The Scots actor surprised staff at city restaurant Paolozzi when he showed up during this year's festival season.

3. Gerard Butler

One of the UK's most recognisable TV presenters, French was also spotted at this year's Fringe.

4. Dawn French

