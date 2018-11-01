Fan arrested after ‘assault on assistant referee’ at Edinburgh derby

A man has been charged over the alleged assault of an assistant referee at the Edinburgh derby last night.

A 25-year-old was arrested after the linesman was allegedly attacked at the clash between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon on the ground after appearing to be struct by an object from the crowd. Picture: SNS Group

Officers confirmed they are also investigating two other incidents from the match.

READ MORE: Hibs boss Neil Lennon struck by coin and Hearts’ Zdenek Zlamal assaulted in Edinburgh derby

The first derby of the season was marred by shameful acts in the crowd as Hibs manager Neil Lennon and Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal were victims of assault.

Lennon was struck by a coin that appeared to be thrown from the Main Stand, while Zlamal was hit by a supporter in the Roseburn Stand while collecting ball.

Chief Inspector Murray Starkey, match commander, said: “Police Scotland condemn the mindless acts of violence which included missiles being thrown during last night’s Edinburgh derby.

“I can confirm we are investigating two separate incidents involving the Hearts goalkeeper and the Hibernian manager during the match.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to an assault involving the assistant referee. A total of five arrests have been made. Anyone who witnessed these mindless acts should contact the police on 101.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital