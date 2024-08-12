Fatal crash closes Fife road as police launch appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A one-car crash which has closed a country road in Fife has been confirmed as fatal.

Police are appealing for information on the smash, which took place on the B914 Kelty to Saline road last night.

Emergency services raced to the scene at around 8.50pm, where they found a white Mercedes AMG C43 had left the road.

Tragically, the occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the car died at the scene | Google

The road remains closed at the scene of the crash at Blairadam to allow investigations.

Inspector James Henry of Fife road policing said: “An investigation is underway and we are appealing for information that could assist with our enquiries.

“If you were in the area at the time then please get in touch, particularly if you have dash-cam footage that could help.”

Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3497 of Sunday, August 11.