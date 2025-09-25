A 23-year old woman who died following a crash near Linlithgow has been described by family as an “intelligent, vibrant young woman”.

Natalia Salajska died following a crash on the A803 near Linlithgow Bridge. Emergency services rushed to the the incident involving a green Kawaski EX400 motorbike and a blue Citroen C1 car at around 8.35pm on Friday, 19 September - but Natalia, the rider of the motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family announced her tragic passing in a statement via Police Scotland. They described her as having an “extraordinary passion for life”.

A statement read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our daughter, Natalia Salajska, who tragically lost her life on 19.09.25. She was just 23, full of promise and deeply loved.

“Natalia was an intelligent, vibrant young woman with an extraordinary passion for life. She was fearless in being true to herself and inspired everyone around her with her sharp mind, dedication, and spark.

“To her family and friends, she was not only a daughter but also a beloved granddaughter, a proud step-sister, a soul mate, a source of pride, and an amazing friend.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love, kindness, and support at this difficult time."

The fatal crash happened at around 8.30pm on Friday night on the A803 near Linlithgow. | Google Maps

The 36-year-old male driver of the car was checked at the scene. Police said Enquiries are ongoing and appealed to anyone who may have information.

Sergeant Louise Beale, from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Natalia at this difficult time, and we will continue to offer them support.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I would again appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to come forward if they have any information that could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3567 of 19 September, 2025.