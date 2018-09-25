Fears for Edinburgh millionaire and wife after blood found at mansion

Fears are mounting for a missing Edinburgh millionaire and his Thai wife after blood was reportedly found on the walls of their luxury mansion.

Police in the northern Thailand town of Phrae have been searching for Alan Hogg, 64, and his 61-year-old wife Nort Suddaen since they were reported missing last Thursday.

Officers are working day and night. The couple disappeared without any clues MAJ GEN SANPAT PRAPUTSRA

Bloodstains were found on the floor near a sink in the three-storey house and also in the changing room beside the swimming pool, allegedly with signs someone has tried to wipe it away. A mobile phone was also found still charging and is being examined for evidence.

The couple’s brand new white Ford Ranger pick-up truck had also been stolen.

Police Lieutenant-General Poonsak Prasertsak described the case as an “incident within the family” but stressed that evidence was still being gathered, according to a report in the Bangkok Post. Police have suggested that at least two or three people may be involved in the case.

Nort Suddaen’s brother, Warut Satchakit, was arrested over the disappearance after CCTV allegedly showed him entering the home and stealing their car on Thursday morning.

He was released on bail with a 100,000 baht (£2,350) bond paid by his relatives after he denied any involvement but reportedly admitted to stealing the vehicle. Police officers continue to investigate, scouring the couple’s home and grounds and reviewing CCTV footage while divers have also been searching nearby rivers.

Major General Sanpat Praputsra said: “The progress of the case is moving well and we’re in control. Officers are working on the investigation day and night. The couple disappeared without any clues.”

The couple’s daughter has flown out to Thailand from England in order to help the search. Her father, who has links to a number of businesses in the UK, was described locally as a “millionaire” and “friendly but private”.

Renowned restaurateur Mr Hogg founded Professional Linen Services in 1996, a laundry firm which began life in his utility room at home.

The company, which is now based at Sherwood Industrial Estate in Bonnyrigg, was acquired in July 2017 by Johnson Service Group PLC.

A PLS spokesman said: “Mr Hogg no longer works for us and no longer has anything to do with the company.”

He was also a former director of Sherwood Edinburgh Limited, which went into liquidation earlier this year.

Mr Hogg arrived in Thailand several years ago after working as an engineer in Australia.

He built the sprawling family home on a large plot of land in one of the country’s most northerly provinces, and secured the property with a gated entrance.

He and his wife were known to rear ducks, geese and cattle on their property, and made frequent and long trips to Australia.

Maj Gen Praputsra added: “The brother has been released on bail and charged with burglary at night for stealing the vehicle. He said he was only on the grounds of the property to take the car. I am confident that we can find the offender and conclude the case successfully.”