Police rushed to the scene on Ferry Road Drive at around 1.45pm on Thursday, 28 July, after receiving a report of a collision.
Several police vans, a fire truck, and an ambulance attended the scene, where a car and a motorcycle collided.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Wealthy fund manager and novelist assaulted his wife in £1 million home in Edinburgh's exclusive Royal Terrace
-
2
Petrol prices Edinburgh: Only one filling station in the Capital is selling fuel for 'fair price' according to the RAC
-
3
Young girl taken to Edinburgh hospital after being struck by car in West Lothian
-
4
Nicky Campbell: Long Lost Family star Nicky Campbell says he was abused at Edinburgh school
-
5
Menzies Aviation offers ‘wholehearted apology’ for Edinburgh Airport baggage chaos that put it under ‘immense pressure’
The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, sustained serious injuries in the collision. He has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
The car driver fled from the scene.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said:“The occupants of the vehicle made off. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage that could assist, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1820 of Thursday, 28 July.”
Emergency services are still on the scene of the collision. The area has been cordoned off and a green tent has been set up on the street.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.