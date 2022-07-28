Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area was cordoned off by police, after a major incident.

Police rushed to the scene on Ferry Road Drive at around 1.45pm on Thursday, 28 July, after receiving a report of a collision.

Several police vans, a fire truck, and an ambulance attended the scene, where a car and a motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, sustained serious injuries in the collision. He has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The car driver fled from the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said:“The occupants of the vehicle made off. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage that could assist, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1820 of Thursday, 28 July.”

Police officers descended on the scene of the crash.

Emergency services are still on the scene of the collision. The area has been cordoned off and a green tent has been set up on the street.