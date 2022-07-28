Ferry Road Drive hit-and-run: Driver flees scene after injuring motorcyclist on Edinburgh street

A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, following a hit-and-run on an Edinburgh Road.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 4:16 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The area was cordoned off by police, after a major incident.
The area was cordoned off by police, after a major incident.

Police rushed to the scene on Ferry Road Drive at around 1.45pm on Thursday, 28 July, after receiving a report of a collision.

Several police vans, a fire truck, and an ambulance attended the scene, where a car and a motorcycle collided.

Read More

Read More
Wealthy fund manager and novelist assaulted his wife in £1 million home in Edinb...

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, sustained serious injuries in the collision. He has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The car driver fled from the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said:“The occupants of the vehicle made off. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage that could assist, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1820 of Thursday, 28 July.”

Police officers descended on the scene of the crash.

Emergency services are still on the scene of the collision. The area has been cordoned off and a green tent has been set up on the street.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.