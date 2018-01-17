Festival of Light club night coming to Edinburgh

INDOOR fireworks, UV ball pool pits and mesmerising giant lanterns will feature as part of an “experience like no other” coming the Capital.

The Festival of Light is a new event coming to transform the Usher Hall.

The Festival Of Light is coming to Usher Hall on June 2.

The action-packed evening will incorporate laser shows, dancers and acrobats, a 3D projection stage set and professional face and body painters.

Edinburgh has been selected as part of a 32-date UK tour.

Oliver Hughes-Power, festival organiser, said: “The Festival of Light is an experience like no other, merging a spectrum of astounding lights, impressive crowd processions, illuminated lanterns, Co2, confetti, lasers and breathtaking performances to one of the most epic live soundtracks.

“The element of light is the focal point. It has taken a year but we believe we now have the perfect package which is touring the UK.

Organisers have called the event an "experience like no other".

“You can’t replicate this event. It is completely different to anything you will have ever seen. This has entertainment factor 10 from start to finish.”

Light costumes, parades, fire performances and a neon ball drop are also incorporated when light is to banish darkness on Sunday June 2.

The over 18 event has 2,880 tickets up for grabs.

Oliver added: “Our events usually attract ages 25-40 but this event is so broad because it captures the imagination of so many. We have lots of house, garage, techno and bass music to create an electric atmosphere.

It will be an action-packed evening of entertainment.

“We are taking all the seats out of the bottom floor of Usher Hall for one night and it is going to be amazing with almost 3,000 people inside.

“The event has been received so well in our early shows on the tour and we’re really looking forward to the Edinburgh date and transforming Usher Hall for something special.”

For more information about the Festival of Light go to http://bit.ly/2Dj2QfT