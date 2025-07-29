Food Standards Scotland issue urgent recall for jam and preserve products which contain sulphites
Sarah Gray’s branded Raspberry and Prosecco Jam and Strawberry and Champagne Jam is being recalled due to containing sulphites, which is not mentioned on the label.
According to Food Standards Scotland, various sizes and makes of the jam are being recalled as the products contain sulphites making them a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.
Advice to consumers if they have bought these products is to not eat them and return them to the store at which they were purchased for a full refund.
The list of recalls are as follows:
- Sarah Gray's Raspberry and Prosecco Jam, 330g, all dates up to and including 07 October 2026
- Sarah Gray's Strawberry and Champagne Jam, 330g, all dates up to and including 18 September 2026
- Sarah Gray's McCoo Preserves Strawberry and Champagne Jam, 330g, all dates up to and including 18 September 2026
- Sarah Gray's McCoo Preserves Raspberry and Prosecco Jam, 330g, all dates up to and including 07 October 2026
- Sarah Gray's McCoo Preserves Raspberry and Prosecco Jam, 125g, all dates up to and including 07 October 2026
- Sarah Gray's McCoo Preserves Strawberry and Champagne Jam, 125g, all dates up to and including 18 September 2026
- Sarah Gray’s Steven Brown preserves McCoo Three Jar Gift Set, 375g, all dates up to and including 07 October 2026
- Royal Yacht Britannia Strawberry and Champagne Jam, 330g, all dates up to and including 18 September 2026
- Royal Yacht Britannia Strawberry and Champagne Jam,35g, all dates up to and including 18 September 2026
- House of Bruar Raspberry and Prosecco Jam, 330g, all dates up to and including 07 October 2026
- House of Bruar Raspberry and Prosecco Jam, 45g, all dates up to and including 07 October 2026
- House of Bruar Strawberry and Champagne Jam, 330g, all dates up to and including 18 September 2026
- House of Bruar Strawberry and Champagne Jam, 45g, all dates up to and including 18 September 2026
- Elie Deli Raspberry and Prosecco Jam, 330g, all dates up to and including 07 October 2026
