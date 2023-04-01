An elderly couple from Fife have died after a two-car crash in Argyll on Friday.

Martin Cousland and his wife Josephine – known as Jo – lived in Anstruther but were travelling on the A85 between Arrivain and Dalmally when their red Audi Q2 collided with a grey Ford Mondeo at around 2pm on March 31. Emergency services attended the scene but both Mr and Mrs Cousland, aged 70 and 69 respectively, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three male occupants of the Ford Mondeo were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and their conditions have been described as stable.

Martin and Josephine Cousland died in the crash in Argyll

The family of the couple have been informed and police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Sergeant Archie McGuire, of Campbeltown’s roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Cousland.“We are continuing our enquiries and would again appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to get in touch with police. I would also ask anyone who was travelling in the area who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”