An elderly man was airlifted to hospital after a one-car collision in Fife. The incident happened in Golf Club Lane in Elie at around 2pm on Wednesday, March 15. Emergency services rushed to the scene, where a 76-year-old man was reportedly injured and trapped inside his vehicle. Fire crews cut the car to get him out, before an air ambulance transported him to a hospital in Dundee for treatment. The man’s current medical condition is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were called to a report of a one-car crash in the Liberty area of Elie, Fife. Emergency services attended and a 76-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, by air ambulance for treatment."

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1356 hours on Wednesday to attend an incident on Golf Club Lane in Elie. We dispatched one ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene. We airlifted one male patient Ninewells Hospital.”

Elderly man airlifted to hospital following serious crash in Elie, Fife. (Photo credit: Graeme Hart)