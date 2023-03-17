News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
1 hour ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
4 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Fife crash: Elderly man airlifted to hospital after crash near golf club in Elie

Emergency services cut man out of car and airlift him to hospital after serious crash

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:28 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT

An elderly man was airlifted to hospital after a one-car collision in Fife. The incident happened in Golf Club Lane in Elie at around 2pm on Wednesday, March 15. Emergency services rushed to the scene, where a 76-year-old man was reportedly injured and trapped inside his vehicle. Fire crews cut the car to get him out, before an air ambulance transported him to a hospital in Dundee for treatment. The man’s current medical condition is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were called to a report of a one-car crash in the Liberty area of Elie, Fife. Emergency services attended and a 76-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, by air ambulance for treatment."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1356 hours on Wednesday to attend an incident on Golf Club Lane in Elie. We dispatched one ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene. We airlifted one male patient Ninewells Hospital.”

Elderly man airlifted to hospital following serious crash in Elie, Fife. (Photo credit: Graeme Hart)
Elderly man airlifted to hospital following serious crash in Elie, Fife. (Photo credit: Graeme Hart)
Elderly man airlifted to hospital following serious crash in Elie, Fife. (Photo credit: Graeme Hart)
Most Popular

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.59pm on Wednesday, 15 March to reports of a road traffic collision in Elie, Fife. Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to remove one casualty who had become trapped in his vehicle. The casualty was thereafter passed into the care of paramedics and taken to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Crews left the scene after working to make the area safe."