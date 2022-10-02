Police and other emergency services were called to the scene in Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, shortly before 1am on Sunday following reports that a man had been hit.

The crash saw the road closed for 10 hours, having reopened at 10.50am.

The 37-year-old victim has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police were on the scene of the crash for 10 hours. Picture: John Devlin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constable Paul MacPherson said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.