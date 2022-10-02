Fife crash in Broad Street, Cowdenbeath sees pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car.
Police and other emergency services were called to the scene in Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, shortly before 1am on Sunday following reports that a man had been hit.
The crash saw the road closed for 10 hours, having reopened at 10.50am.
The 37-year-old victim has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh road closures: Edinburgh streets to be closed for Independence and Extinction Rebellion marches on Saturday
-
2
Edinburgh crime: Upset after dog stolen from outside Tesco Express in Holyrood Road
-
3
Edinburgh crash: One woman taken to hospital after Lothian Bus collided with car on Edinburgh street
Constable Paul MacPherson said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.
“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.
“Anyone with information or footage can contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 0179 of Sunday, October 2.”