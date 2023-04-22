Fire crews were called to the scene of a major blaze which ripped through a popular Fife restaurant.

The fire broke out about Kushi’s in Dunfermline’s Canmore Street at around 6pm on Friday, and four fire engines – including high reach appliances – were sent to the scene. Roads around the restaurant were closed and footage from the scene showed smoke billowing from windows of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a call was received at 5.57pm and four appliances were sent to the scene, including two high reach appliances and one water carrier. He added that crews were working with four breathing apparatuses, one hose reel jet and two main jets.