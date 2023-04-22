News you can trust since 1873
Fife fire: Blaze at Dunfermline restaurant Kushi's sees four fire crews on scene

The blaze broke out inside the restaurant

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 10:34 BST

Fire crews were called to the scene of a major blaze which ripped through a popular Fife restaurant.

The fire broke out about Kushi’s in Dunfermline’s Canmore Street at around 6pm on Friday, and four fire engines – including high reach appliances – were sent to the scene. Roads around the restaurant were closed and footage from the scene showed smoke billowing from windows of the property.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a call was received at 5.57pm and four appliances were sent to the scene, including two high reach appliances and one water carrier. He added that crews were working with four breathing apparatuses, one hose reel jet and two main jets.

A fire ripped through Kushi's in DunfermlineA fire ripped through Kushi's in Dunfermline
