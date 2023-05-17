Fife news: Young man and woman found dead after police called to home in Orchardgate, Cupar
Bodies discovered after ‘concern for person’ report
A man and a woman have been found dead inside a Fife home.
Emergency services descended on a house in Orchardgate, Cupar, after receiving a ‘concern for person’ report shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, May 16. Police discovered the bodies of a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman inside the property. The cause of the deaths has not been confirmed, however, detectives said it is “not thought to be suspicious”. Officers said a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.40pm on Tuesday, 16 May, we received a report of a concern for person at a property in Orchardgate, Cupar. Emergency services attended and the bodies of a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were found within. The deaths are not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”