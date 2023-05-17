Emergency services descended on a house in Orchardgate, Cupar, after receiving a ‘concern for person’ report shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, May 16. Police discovered the bodies of a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman inside the property. The cause of the deaths has not been confirmed, however, detectives said it is “not thought to be suspicious”. Officers said a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.