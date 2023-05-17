News you can trust since 1873
Fife news: Young man and woman found dead after police called to home in Orchardgate, Cupar

Bodies discovered after ‘concern for person’ report

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 17th May 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read

A man and a woman have been found dead inside a Fife home.

Emergency services descended on a house in Orchardgate, Cupar, after receiving a ‘concern for person’ report shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, May 16. Police discovered the bodies of a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman inside the property. The cause of the deaths has not been confirmed, however, detectives said it is “not thought to be suspicious”. Officers said a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.40pm on Tuesday, 16 May, we received a report of a concern for person at a property in Orchardgate, Cupar. Emergency services attended and the bodies of a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were found within. The deaths are not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police found the bodies of two people, after being called to a property in Cupar, Fife.Police found the bodies of two people, after being called to a property in Cupar, Fife.
