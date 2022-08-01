Fife plane crash: Light aircraft comes down in field near Fife town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened just before 11:00am, prompting a response from the emergency services.

The small plane crashed in a field near Kinglassie, close to the region’s airport.

An eyewitness reported seeing it do a “somersault” before crashing.

It is understood the pilot was uninjured.

Police closed a road into Kinglassie while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to reports of a light aircraft crashing in a field near Kinglassie at around 10.55am on Monday, 1 August, 2022.

“There have been no reported injuries. Emergency services are at the scene to clear the area.”