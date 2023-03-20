News you can trust since 1873
Fife police flood residential street in Kirkcaldy after 'unexplained' death of local man

Police called to property after sudden ‘unexplained’ death

By Anna Bryan
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT- 1 min read
A man died suddenly at a house in a Fife town over the weekend. Officers were alerted to concern for a 40-year-old man at a property on Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy, shortly before 4.30pm on Saturday, March 18.

Emergency services, including ambulances and police cars, descended on the residential street, however, the man was pronounced dead soon after. Police are currently treating the sudden death as “unexplained”, but said there are “no apparent suspicious circumstances”. The man has not been named.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a 40-year-old man at a property on Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy around 4.20pm on Saturday, 18 March. Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Police were called to a street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, after the sudden death of a man.