The collision, which involved a bus and a pedestrian, occurred in a small village in Fife on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision on Main Street, East Wemyss, at around 4:00pm on Tuesday, January 31. A 14-year-old girl, a pedestrian, was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

The road was closed by police while officers dealt with the incident. A queue of cars backed up behind the bus, but traffic cleared once the bus left the scene.

A teenage pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a bus on Main Street, East Wemyss. (Photo credit: Fife jammer locations)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a bus and a 14-year-old female pedestrian on Main Street, East Wemyss, around 4pm on Tuesday, 31 January, 2023.

“The pedestrian was taken to Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy for treatment.”