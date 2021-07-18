Fife Zoo, near Ladybank, has been hit by a blaze this afternoon.

It was previously the site of a fire in July 2020, just a few days after it reopened following the initial lockdown.

Pictures on the Facebook page for Fife Jammer Locations show the extent of the latest fire.

The fire was reported earlier this afternoon. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were alerted at 12.32pm on Sunday, July 18 to reports of a building fire at Birniefield, Collessie, in Fife.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances to the scene where a fire was affecting a barn, a caravan and a car.

“There are no reported casualties at this time, crews remain in attendance.”

Firefighters remain on the scene. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

